Hospital Recognized For Heart Care Excellence

Salina Regional Health Center has been recognized for its heart patient care.

According to the hospital, it has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with heart failure. The Heart Failure Reaccreditation was based on a rigorous onsite review of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients with heart failure through pre-hospital care, early stabilization, acute care, transitional care, clinical quality measures and more.

Heart failure is a chronic and progressive condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs for blood and oxygen. Hospitals that employ an evidence-based, protocol-driven and systematic approach to managing heart failure have been able to reduce time to treatment and are able to identify and predict high-risk patients while also reducing length-of-stay and hospital readmissions.

“Salina Regional Health Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing north central Kansas with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Salina Regional Health Center with Heart Failure Accreditation.”

“We are so proud of our team of caregivers,” said Joel Phelps, President/CEO at Salina Regional Health Center. “With an aging population in our region, this reaccreditation is important to confirm that we have the processes in place to meet the latest standards for care for a disease that can be so detrimental to patients. These efforts by our team enhance our level of care and make an impactful difference in cardiovascular care for the region.”

Hospitals receiving Heart Failure Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, developing an action plan; SRHC awarded ACC Heart Failure Accreditation a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the precise care of heart failure patients. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or

exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education, improved patient outcomes, and more effective and efficient disease control.

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like Salina Regional access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including heart failure.