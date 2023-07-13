Hospital Receives Leadership Award

Salina Regional Health Center received the HOSA Future Health Professionals Leadership in Collaboration Award. HOSA, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America, is composed of middle school, secondary, and post-secondary/collegiate students, along with professional, alumni, and honorary members. The mission of HOSA is to empower future health professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration and experience. SRHC purchased a moulage kit, wound simulation materials and a mannequin arm made for practicing injections for us to use for HOSA’s competitive events this year.

The newly formed partnership started with the help of Daniel Mather, Critical Care director at Salina Regional Health Center, Marla McElderry the executive director of Salina Regional Health Foundation, Pilar LaPointe our director of Talent Acquisition and Jonna Struble, director of Organizational Development. “Since we are a not-for-profit healthcare system we look for ways to help improve healthcare in our communities and HOSA can be a big part of that as we look at future staffing needs for our region,” says Mather. “Our hopes are to grow excitement, access, and interest in healthcare fields through supporting HOSA while showcasing everything we offer here at Salina Regional Health Center.”

Jonna Struble accepted the award from Tina Goosz, health career communications coordinator and Kansas HOSA State Advisor during the spring conference at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas. “As the new Kansas HOSA advisor, one of my priorities during my first year was to make as many connections as I could to continue Kansas HOSA’s forward trajectory of growth,” says Goosz. “Early on in my start, I connected with Dan and the rest of the team at SRHC who immediately jumped in with both feet to support Kansas HOSA. When I learned of the Leadership in Collaboration award, SRHC immediately came to mind as an organization deserving of recognition. I feel that recognizing the valuable partners of Kansas HOSA is so important to continue our growth and be able to support students who have an interest in careers in healthcare.”

Area HOSA chapters are USD 305 Salina South and Salina Central High School, USD 487 Herington High School, USD 266 Junction City High School and USD 418 McPherson High School.

_ _ _

Photo by Kansas HOSA: Lea Watts, Salina Regional Health Center Education Coordinator, visits with HOSA students during the Kansas HOSA spring conference at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas. (Photo by Kansas HOSA)