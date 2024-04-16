Hospital Raises Funds For Tri-County Free Fair

Employees of Memorial Health System in Abilene wore blue jeans at work for another “Jeans Day” fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of March.

According to the hospital, employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

A total donation of $1,024 was gathered fo the Tri-County Free Fair Board of Directors.

The Tri-County Free Fair is held each summer in Herington, and the namesake comes from the location of the event covering Dickinson, Marion, and Morris counties. The fair is the main summer activity and vacation-type event for many families in the area. The fair includes 4H and FFA activities, parade, rodeo, demolition derby, carnival, kids pedal pull, and more.

_ _ _

The monthly Jeans Day fundraiser is organized by the MHS Employer of Choice (EOC) committee. Pictured from left are MHS employees: Tanya Rader, Charlotte Barten, Haley Jones (EOC committee member), and Sara Brown.