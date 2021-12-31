Salina, KS

Hospital Program Awards $252,927 in 2021

Todd PittengerDecember 31, 2021

The Salina Regional Health Foundation’s Community Health Investment Program (CHIP) awarded 12 grants in 2021 totaling $252,927.

According to the organization, funding for CHIP primarily comes from Salina Regional Health Center, which tithes a percentage of its operating margin each year to the Salina Regional Health Foundation. Funding priorities for CHIP primarily focus on children’s health, childhood obesity, mental health, substance abuse, aging populations, heart disease and stroke.

Since the inception of CHIP in 1995, more than $13 million in grants have been awarded to local community organizations.

Applications for CHIP are accepted three times a year. The next two application deadlines for 2022 are April 22
and August 26. Applications for grant funding can be downloaded online at www.srhc.com/about-us/community-health-investment-program.php.

Grants in 2021 included:
$50,000 to Salina Grace to open a low-barrier winter shelter for area homeless.
$40,000 to The School Marathon Foundation to provide programming at area grade
schools for students to complete a marathon (26.2 miles) during before-and-after
school activities.
$25,000 to Sprout House Learning Center in Lindsborg to construct a new childcare
center.

  • $25,000 to Ashby House’s ‘Finish that House’ campaign to complete a new shelter that
    will increase the organization’s capacity to serve area homeless families and individual
    women.
  • $25,000 to American Red Cross Blood Services to help purchase a new van used
    throughout the region to transfer blood donations for processing, testing and storage.
  • $22,000 to Salina Education Foundation to sponsor a variety of programs and
    initiatives for the 2021-22 academic year including Power of One/Healthy Lifestyles,
    Sudden Opportunity Grants, Nurse Emergency Funds, Opportunity Now-Get Fit,
    Breakfast for Success, Heartland Weekend Meals, Early Childhood/Parent Involvement
    and Social Workers Fund.
  • $20,063 to CKF Addiction Treatment to provide a peer mentor at COMCARE, Saline
    County Health Department and Salina Family Healthcare Center to enhance provision
    of care to those battling addiction.
  • $15,864 to Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas for the Salina Diaper Program, which
    provides limited quantities of diapers on a monthly basis to at-risk families.
    $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina in support of its community-based
    mentoring program.
  • $10,000 to Salina AM Chapter of AMBUCS to purchase building materials to construct
    ramps at area homes for those with wheelchairs and disabilities.
  • $5,000 to Rolling Hills Zoo for Dream Night – a free evening at the zoo for area
    children with terminal or chronic illness or disabilities and their families.
  • $5,000 to Greater Salina Community Foundation to support the Bill Grevas Memorial
    Free Throw Contest at Match Madness, which raises funds for local charities.

