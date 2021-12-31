Hospital Program Awards $252,927 in 2021

The Salina Regional Health Foundation’s Community Health Investment Program (CHIP) awarded 12 grants in 2021 totaling $252,927.

According to the organization, funding for CHIP primarily comes from Salina Regional Health Center, which tithes a percentage of its operating margin each year to the Salina Regional Health Foundation. Funding priorities for CHIP primarily focus on children’s health, childhood obesity, mental health, substance abuse, aging populations, heart disease and stroke.

Since the inception of CHIP in 1995, more than $13 million in grants have been awarded to local community organizations.

Applications for CHIP are accepted three times a year. The next two application deadlines for 2022 are April 22

and August 26. Applications for grant funding can be downloaded online at www.srhc.com/about-us/community-health-investment-program.php.

Grants in 2021 included:

$50,000 to Salina Grace to open a low-barrier winter shelter for area homeless.

$40,000 to The School Marathon Foundation to provide programming at area grade

schools for students to complete a marathon (26.2 miles) during before-and-after

school activities.

$25,000 to Sprout House Learning Center in Lindsborg to construct a new childcare

center.