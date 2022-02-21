Hospital Modifies Visitor Guidelines

Salina Regional Health Center is modifying its COVID-19 visitor guidelines due to improving numbers of COVID-19 infection in the community. According to the hospital, effective today, February 21st, all hospital inpatients will be able to have two visitors at the same time. Visitors also will be able to alternate in and out of the facility throughout the day.

Visitors must come and go using the hospital’s main entrance between the hours of 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Hospital inpatients had previously been allowed to have only one visitor per day.

All hospital outpatients and Salina SRHC-affiliated clinic patients will continue to only be allowed to have one visitor/assistant accompany them for their appointments. This includes Emergency Department patients and outpatients with appointments for surgery, lab, radiology, physical therapy, and other services and doctor’s visits. Pediatric patients will continue to be allowed to have two parents/caregivers accompany them for their appointments.

“We’ve seen a significant decrease in the number of daily positive cases for COVID-19 and are hopeful these trends will continue,” said Bethanie McDowell, infection prevention director at SRHC. “We will continue to monitor local COVID-19 infection rates and make changes to our policies as needed following state and federal guidelines.”