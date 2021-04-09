Hospital Modifies Visitation Guidelines

Salina Regional Health Center is modifying its COVID-19 visitor restrictions due to the sustained low numbers of COVID-19 infection in the community.

According to the hospital, effective Monday, April 12t, inpatients may have two designated visitors per day instead of one designated visitor for each day of a patient’s hospital stay. Labor and Delivery patients may also have two support persons for a newborn delivery. Pediatric patients will be permitted two parents/guardians per day. In situations where a patient requires an overnight visitor, only one visitor will be allowed to stay through the night.

Emergency Department patients will continue to have only one visitor accompany them for their care. Outpatients also will still be allowed just one assistant/visitor to accompany them for tests and procedures.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that these trends will continue,” said Bethanie McDowell, infection prevention director at Salina Regional Health Center. “However, as surges of COVID-19 activity are occurring around the country, we must continue to monitor local infection rates and adjust our visitation rules following guidelines set forth by the CDC and KDHE for health care providers based on community activity for COVID-19.”

All other COVID-19 guidelines will remain in place: