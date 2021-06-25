Hospital Modifies Visitation Guidelines

Salina Regional Health Center and its affiliated Salina clinics are modifying their COVID-19 visitor restrictions to accommodate patients and families while COVID-19 infection numbers remain low in the community.

According to the hospital, effective today, hospital inpatients may have two visitors in the building at the same time instead of two visitors per day. Visitors will be required to check out at the hospital’s main entrance to allow additional visitors to enter.

In addition, all outpatients, emergency room patients and clinic patients may have two visitors/assistants accompany them for appointments.

“We will continue to monitor COVID-19 infection risk in our community and adjust our visitation policies to both accommodate patients and families and protect patients and staff,” said Bethanie McDowell, infection prevention director at Salina Regional Health Center.

All other COVID-19 guidelines will remain in place: