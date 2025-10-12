Hospital Leader Elected to State Board

An area hospital leader is joining a statewide hospital leadership board. Clay County Medical Center e Chief Executive Officer Austin Gillard, FACHE, has been elected to serve on the Kansas Hospital Association (KHA) Board of Directors.

The Kansas Hospital Association represents hospitals and health systems across the state, advocating for policies that strengthen health care delivery, improve patient outcomes, and support Kansas communities. The KHA Board of Directors is comprised of leaders from member hospitals who work collaboratively to guide the association’s mission and strategic direction.

Gillard, who has served as CEO of CCMC since 2015, brings over a decade of leadership experience to the board. Under his direction, CCMC has expanded access to specialty services, modernized facilities, and strengthened partnerships to improve the health of residents throughout north-central Kansas.

It’s an honor to be elected to the Kansas Hospital Association Board of Directors,” said Gillard. “I look forward to representing Clay County Medical Center and working alongside other health care leaders to ensure that hospitals across Kansas continue to provide high-quality, accessible care for the communities we serve.”

As a board member, Gillard will play a key role in shaping statewide initiatives, advocating for hospital interests at the state and federal level, and promoting innovation and collaboration across Kansas health systems