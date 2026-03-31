Hospital Lab Earns Reaccreditation

Salina Regional Health Center’s Laboratory has achieved reaccreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). The new accreditation was awarded following a two-

day onsite survey in February.

According to the hospital, federal regulations require all facilities testing human specimens for health assessment, or disease diagnosis and treatment, to be accredited.

“Accreditation assures patients that we’re providing the best possible care,” said Miriam Holzmeister, Laboratory director at Salina Regional Health Center. “The onsite survey is a rigorous

review of our processes and procedures, staff competencies and reporting of data.”

As a hospital-based laboratory, the department runs testing for affiliated hospitals and clinics across the region. In 2025 Salina Regional’s laboratory performed 2,131,393 tests in the specialty areas of chemistry, diagnostic immunology, hematology, microbiology, coagulation, immunohematology, pathology and molecular testing.

The ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. The organization is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services deeming authority for Acute Care Hospitals, Critical Access Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinical Laboritories.

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Photo via Salina Regional Health Center