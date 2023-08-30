Hospital, Insurance Provider Reach Agreement

Salina Regional Health Center and the largest health insurance provider in Kansas, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, have resolved issues and agreed on a new contract.

The two sides were add odds as the negotiated a new contract. The current agreement ends at the end of this year.

At issue was they payment rate the hospital receives for care they provide.

Late Wednesday afternoon, in a joint statement, the two sides said they have reached an agreement:

“We’ve heard loud and clear from members and businesses in Salina that you wanted us to resolve our contract quickly. We heard you. Today, we’re pleased to announce we’ve come to a collaborative agreement that lays the foundation for a renewed partnership, one that works towards future sustainability. BCBSKS members and patients will be able to continue in-network care locally after January 1, 2024, which is when the current contract was set to expire.”