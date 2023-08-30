Hospital, Insurance Provider Reach Agreement

By Todd Pittenger August 30, 2023

Salina Regional Health Center and the largest health insurance provider in Kansas, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, have resolved issues and agreed on a new contract.

The two sides were add odds as the negotiated a new contract. The current agreement ends at the end of this year.

At issue was they payment rate the hospital receives for care they provide.

Late Wednesday afternoon, in a joint statement, the two sides said they have reached an agreement:

“We’ve heard loud and clear from members and businesses in Salina that you wanted us to resolve our contract quickly. We heard you. Today, we’re pleased to announce we’ve come to a collaborative agreement that lays the foundation for a renewed partnership, one that works towards future sustainability. BCBSKS members and patients will be able to continue in-network care locally after January 1, 2024, which is when the current contract was set to expire.”