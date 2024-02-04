Hospital Helps Food Bank

Employees of Memorial Health System in Abilene wore blue jeans at work for another “Jeans Day” fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of January.

According to the hospital, employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

A total donation of $1,045 was presented to Clover Cabinet, a new food bank in Chapman. Clover Cabinet is open to all of those in need of assistance in the Chapman area, no matter their income.

If you would like to make a donation to Clover Cabinet, you can drop off items and monetary donations at 4:10 Irish Den, 437 N Marshall, in Chapman or send monetary donations to: PO Box 124, Chapman, KS 67431. Please make checks payable to 4:10 Irish Den with Clover Cabinet in the memo area of the check.

_ _ _

Photo via Memorial Health System (from left): Pam Schoemaker, EOC committee member; Stephanie Lehmkuhl, Clover Cabinet Cofounder; and Billy Hansen, EOC committee member.