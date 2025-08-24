Hospital Has Big Community Impact

As the only hospital in Clay County, Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) is not just the primary source of health care; it’s a central pillar of the local economy, workforce, and community infrastructure.

A recent economic impact study highlights CCMC’s far-reaching influence. The hospital alone directly supports 258.5 jobs, but when accounting for ripple effects throughout the region, its impact grows to over 392 jobs and $20.7 million in labor income. In total, one in every eight jobs in the county is tied to the health care sector, almost all of which depends on CCMC’s continued presence.

“There is no backup plan for health care in Clay County,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of Clay County Medical Center. “As the county’s only hospital, CCMC carries the full responsibility of keeping this community healthy and economically strong.”

Clay County’s health care sector accounts for 12.8% of all jobs and 17.4% of total labor income countywide. That means nearly $1 out of every $6 in wages earned in Clay County is connected to CCMC. These wages fuel local spending at grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, and retail shops.

These activities help generate nearly $400,000 in local sales tax revenue annually, which supports

roads, schools, and other public services.

For many rural communities, the nearest emergency room, imaging center, or specialist is often hours away. But in Clay County, residents benefit from comprehensive medical services close to home, all thanks to CCMC. From childbirth to surgery to senior care, the hospital delivers lifesaving services that would otherwise be inaccessible without long travel times.

“When people talk about rural hospital closures across the country, we feel the weight of that conversation every day,” said Gillard. “If CCMC didn’t exist, Clay County would be medically stranded.”

Unlike urban areas with multiple providers and facilities, Clay County has just one. CCMC’s survival isn’t optional, it’s essential. Its presence helps retain residents, attract new families, and support a stable workforce for schools, small businesses, and employers countywide.

“Clay County Medical Center is more than a hospital—it’s a lifeline,” said Gillard. “Our impact touches every corner of this county, from delivering babies to delivering jobs. We’re proud to be Clay County’s hospital and proud to help shape its future.”