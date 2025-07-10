Hospital Employees Support Poverty Program

Employees from the hospital in Abilene are helping to support a Dickinson County program which works to end poverty and reduce trauma.

According to the hospital, employees of Memorial Health System wore blue jeans at work for another “Jeans Day” fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of June. Employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

A total donation of $440 was presented to Herington Hearts Core Community.

The Herington Hearts Core Community program offers support to individuals to help build financial, emotional, and social resources as well as economic stability.

_ _ _

Photo via Memorial Health System : Pictured from left are: Pam Schoemaker, EOC committee member; Sarah Veach, EOC committee member; Kevin Bayes, Herington Hearts Core Community Director/Coach; Chardy Magnett, Community Liaison/Facilitator for Herington Hearts Core Community; Jenn Chaput, EOC committee member; and