Hospital Employees Support Local Event

Employees of the hospital system in Abilene gathered money to help a local event in the fight against childhood cancer.

According to the hospital, Memorial Health System employees recently wore blue jeans at work for another “Jeans Day” fundraiser. Employees who make a donation of at least $5 are allowed to wear blue jeans on the last Friday of the month.

A total donation of $235 was presented to Tori Murphy, organizer of Derrik’s Ride. Derrik’s Ride is an event to help in the fight against childhood cancer, which features a poker run, bike show, cornhole tournament, dinner, auction, music, and more. This year’s event will be held September 14th.

Derrik’s Ride began in 2003. It is in memory of Derrik Ray, who passed away from cancer at the age of six. He had a love for motorcycles.

For more information, search “Derrik’s Ride” on Facebook or call 785-280-3178. The day was organized by the MHS Employer of Choice (EOC) committee.

Memorial Health System photo – Pictured from left are: Harold Courtois, MHS CEO; Beth Bryson, MHS employee; Haley Jones, EOC committee member; Michelle McClanahan, EOC committee member; Rhonda Schmid, EOC committee member; and Murphy.