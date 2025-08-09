Hospital Employees Support Library Kid’s Program

Employees from the hospital in Abilene are helping to support an Abilene Public Library children’s program.

According to the hospital, employees of Memorial Health System wore blue jeans at work for another “Jeans Day” fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of July. Employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

A total donation of $750 was presented to the Abilene Public Library for their “Story Walk” project along the MHS Walking Trail at Memorial View Park, on the south side of Memorial Hospital. Youth will walk the trail and stop at each “post” along the way to find the next page to each story. This will be an engaging activity for the youth of the community, and they will be getting a little exercise along the way.

_ _ _

Photo via Memorial Health System. Pictured from left are: Haley Jones, EOC committee member; Jonee Crump, Memorial Health Foundation Manager; Wendy Moulton, Abilene Public Library Director; Jamie Ely, Abilene Public Library Children’s Librarian; Pam Schoemaker, EOC committee member; and Sarah Veach, EOC committee member.