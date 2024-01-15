Hospital Employees Support Crash Victim

Hospital workers in Abilene raised funds for a woman recovering from injuries sustained in a recent car crash.

Employees of Memorial Health System wore blue jeans at work, in December, for a “Jeans Day” fundraiser. Employees who made a donation of at least $5 were allowed to wear blue jeans on Fridays in December.

According to the organization, a total donation of $1,110 was presented to Courtney Hendrix.

Hendrix was injured a car crash back in October in which she suffered injuries including a broken shoulder, fractured femur, and two shattered kneecaps. She has endured numerous surgeries and is currently continuing rehabilitation.

The Jeans Day was organized by the MHS Employer of Choice committee.

_ _ _

Photo courtesy Memorial Health System- From left, Haley Jones, EOC committee member; Courtney; and Pam Schoemaker, EOC committee member.