Hospital Employees Help Toy Effort

Employees from the hospital in Abilene are helping in a toy drive effort.

According to the hospital, employees of Memorial Health System participated in another “Jeans Day” fundraiser throughout the month of October. Employees make a donation, of at least $2, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

A total donation of $1,001 was presented to the Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots organization.

Memorial Hospital is an Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots drop off location for new toys, games, books, and monetary donations through December 15th.

_ _ _

Photo via Memorial Health System from left are: EOC committee members Pam Schoemaker, Megan Williams, Matilda Calvin, and Traci Jurgensen; Billy Hansen, Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots board member and EOC committee member; Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots board members Chesney Fink, Caitlyn Leff, and Theresa Sheaffer; and Joanna Baker, EOC committee member.