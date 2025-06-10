Hospital Employees Help Fire Victims

Employees from the hospital in Abilene are helping to support a family who lost everything in a fire.

According to the hospital, employees of Memorial Health System wore blue jeans at work, in May, for a “Jeans Day” fundraiser. Employees who made a donation of at least $5 were allowed to wear blue jeans on Fridays.

A total donation of $900 was presented to the VanNess family. The family of four recently lost everything due to a house fire. Nobody was home at the time of the fire but Colby, Shaylan, and their two children lost all contents of their home – including a dog and two cats.

Photo via Memorial Health System (from left): Sarah Veach, EOC committee member; Casidee VanNess, Shaylan VanNess, Cillian VanNess; EOC committee member, Pam Schoemaker; and Matilda Calvin, MHS employee.