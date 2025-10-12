Hospital Employees Help Family Impacted by Fire

Employees from the hospital in Abilene are helping a family rebuild their lives following a fire.

According to the hospital, employees of Memorial Health System wore blue jeans at work, in September, for a “Jeans Day” fundraiser. Employees who made a donation of at least $5 were allowed to wear blue jeans on Fridays in September.

A total donation of $876 was raised for the Ohl family. The family lost a daughter and all belongings due to a house fire in July of this year.

_ _ _

Photo via Memorial Health System. Pictured are (from left): EOC committee members Megan Williams, Jenn Chaput, Sarah Veach, and Matilda Calvin.