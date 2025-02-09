Hospital Employees Donate to Meal Program

Employees of Memorial Health System in Abilene wore blue jeans at work for another “Jeans Day” fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of January. Employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

According to the hospital, a total donation of $1,088 was presented to Community Meal of Abilene. Seven Abilene area churches are involved in serving a free, weekly meal to the Abilene community. In 2024, they served over 14,000 meals. The meals take place at Community Bible Church on Monday evenings at 5:30.

Volunteers from the churches prepare and serve the food, and also deliver meals to those who are unable to leave their homes. If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, call 785-263-5233.

_ _ _

Photo via Memorial Health System: Pictured from left are: JoAnna Baker, EOC committee member; Brittany Ogden, EOC committee member; Haley Jones, EOC committee member; Debbie Howie, Community Meal of Abilene volunteer; Pam Schoemaker, EOC committee member; Matilda Calvin, MHS employee; and Ava Howie, granddaughter of Debbie.