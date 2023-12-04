Hospital Employees Donate to Injured Girl

Employees of Memorial Health System in Abilene wore blue jeans at work, in November, for a “Jeans Day” fundraiser.

According to the organization, employees who made a donation of at least $5 were allowed to wear blue jeans on Fridays in November. A total donation of $1,335 was presented to Ryleigh Farson and her family.

Ryleigh is a freshman at Abilene High School who was in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) accident this past July 30th. She spent three weeks in the hospital undergoing several surgeries, eventually leading to the amputation of her right leg just below the knee.

The Jeans Day was organized by the MHS Employer of Choice (EOC) committee.

Pictured, from left, are Sara Boyd, EOC committee member; Billy Hansen, EOC committee member; Ryleigh and her mother, DeLynn Farson; and Matt Mead, EOC committee member