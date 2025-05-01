Hospital Employees Donate to Community Baby Shower

Employees from the hospital in Abilene are helping to support a community baby shower event.

According to the hospital, Memorial Health System employees in Abilene wore blue jeans at work for another “Jeans Day” fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of April. Employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

A total donation of $820 is being used to purchase diapers for the Community Baby Shower event. The event, organized by the Dickinson County Health Department, invites all Dickinson County women who are pregnant and new moms (up to three months postpartum) to attend. Information is available on community resources, plus, there are gifts, raffles, prizes, and more.

The Community Baby Shower will be held on May 8th, at Sterl Hall, in Abilene with registration from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the event beginning at 5:00 p.m.