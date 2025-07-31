Hospital Earns Stroke Center Recertification

Salina Regional Health Center has received recertification as a Primary Stroke Center from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

According to the hospital, the certification comes as validation of the hospital’s efforts to enhance stroke care for the region following a thorough verification process.

Salina Regional first became certified as a Primary Stroke Center in 2017 after developing a dedicated stroke response team that stands ready 24/7 to respond to cases whenever a stroke is suspected. Emergency responders can activate the team and have it ready to receive patients the moment they arrive at the hospital.

A significant portion of Primary Stroke Center certification revolves on creating a culture of performance improvement. All stroke response efforts are closely tracked, analyzed and reviewed to verify processes meet and exceed national performance standards.

“This achievement takes tremendous teamwork from people all throughout our health care delivery system,” said Joel Phelps, President and CEO at Salina Regional Health Center. “Our efforts are aimed at providing stroke patients with excellent, emergent care. These latest advancements have been proven to improve patient outcomes.”

Public recognition of symptoms for stroke is critical to improved patient outcomes. The acronym BE-FAST is often used to help identify symptoms and enhance response for stroke victims. Balance, Eyes, Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time to call emergency services are important symptoms to recognize and action to take for stroke.