Hospital Earns Five Stars For Care Transition

Clay County Medical Center has been named one of the top hospitals in the United States for care transitions, earning a prestigious five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

According to the hospital, the recognition was published in Becker’s Hospital Review’s latest list of “204 Top Hospitals for Care Transitions,” which highlights facilities that excel in helping

patients navigate their healthcare journey after discharge. This honor is based on data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, a national standardized tool that measures patients’ perspectives on hospital care. The survey evaluates how well hospitals prepare patients for the next steps in their recovery, including understanding medications, follow-up care, and coordination with caregivers.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our commitment to patient-centered care,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of Clay County Medical Center. “This five-star rating reflects the dedication of our entire team to ensure that every patient leaves our hospital with the knowledge, support, and confidence they need to continue healing.”

The survey data, collected between July 2023 and June 2024, underscores the hospital’s leadership in rural healthcare and its ongoing efforts to improve patient outcomes through seamless care

transitions.

Out of the 122 community hospitals across the state, Clay County Medical Center joins a group of only eight Kansas hospitals that received the highest possible rating in this category, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality, compassionate care.