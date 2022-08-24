Hospital Drops Age Restrictions on Visitation

Salina Regional Health Center is easing its COVID-19 age restriction visitation guidelines.

According to the hospital, effective immediately there will no longer be restrictions to visit or accompany patients based on age. The hospital had previously required all visitors be age 12 or older.

Hospital inpatients will still only be allowed to have two visitors at the same time. Visitors can alternate in and out of the facility throughout the day. Visitors must come and go using the hospital’s main entrance between the hours of 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

All hospital outpatients and Salina SRHC-affiliated clinic patients also will no longer have age restrictions on visitors/assistants that accompany them to appointments. This includes Emergency Department patients and outpatients with appointments for surgery, lab, radiology, physical therapy, and other services and doctor’s visits. Hospital outpatients and clinic patients will still be limited to having two visitors/assistants accompany for their appointments.

“Our modification today is aimed at accommodating more families who, for various reasons, would like to have younger children visit or accompany them,” said Bethanie McDowell, infection prevention director at SRHC.

Other visitation guidelines include:

Visitors will be asked to wear a mask throughout the visit including in hallways, public areas and the patient’s room.

Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 risk and given an ID bracelet upon entry.

Inpatient visitors may only enter the hospital Main Entrance between the hours of 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Visitors are not allowed to access the main hospital through the Emergency Department entrance at any time.

Visitors are welcome to stay as long as they like within routine hospital visiting hours.

Visitors should remain in the patient’s room as much as possible.

Current visitation guidelines can be found at www.srhc.com.