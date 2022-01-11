Hospital Changes Visitation Policy

The surge in COVID cases in Salina is prompting Salina Regional Health Center to make some policy changes.

According to the hospital, they are modifying their COVID-19 visitor guidelines due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 infection in the community.

As of Tuesday morning, SRHC had 24 inpatients admitted with COVID-19. The Saline County Health Department’s most recent report also noted 1,328 active COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

Effective Wednesday, January 12th, all adult hospital inpatients will be limited to having one visitor per day. That one visitor will be permitted to come and go each day using the hospital’s main entrance during the hours of 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Pediatric inpatients will still be allowed to have two parents/caregivers present.

Hospital inpatients had previously been allowed to have two visitors at the same time without restrictions on the

number of visitors alternating throughout each day.

All hospital outpatients and Salina SRHC-affiliated clinic patients will continue to only be allowed one visitor/assistant accompany them for their appointments. This includes Emergency Department patients and outpatients with appointments for surgery, lab, radiology, physical therapy, and other services and doctor’s visits.

Pediatric patients will continue to be allowed to have two parents/caregivers accompany them for their appointments.

“We’ve seen a significant and rapid rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community and will continue to modify our visitation rules following guidelines set forth by the CDC and KDHE for health care providers,” said Bethanie McDowell, infection prevention director at SRHC. “Additional changes to our policies may be needed in the near future.”

Inpatient visitors may only enter the hospital Main Entrance between the hours of 5

a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Visitors are not allowed to access the main hospital through the Emergency

Department entrance at any time.

Department entrance at any time. Visitors are welcome to stay as long as they like within routine hospital visiting hours.

Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 risk, logged at the information desk and given an

ID bracelet upon entry.

ID bracelet upon entry. Visitors must be age 18 or older.

Visitors will be asked to wear a mask throughout the visit including in hallways,

public areas and the patient’s room.

Visitors should remain in the patient’s room as much as possible.

public areas and the patient’s room. Visitors should remain in the patient’s room as much as possible. NO VISITORS are permitted for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Current visitation guidelines can be found at www.srhc.com.