Hospital Awards Scholarship

A member of the Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) team has been awarded a scholarship.

According to the hospital, Ayla Johnson has been selected as a recipient of a Healthworks Health Care Scholarship in the Human Resources category.

Healthworks, in partnership with the Kansas Hospital Human Resources Association and the Kansas Association of Health Care Executives, awarded a total of 26 scholarships amounting to $36,000 through its 24th Annual Health Care Scholarship Program. Each recipient was carefully chosen by the Healthworks Scholarship Review Committee based on academic achievement, professional goals, and dedication to advancing healthcare in Kansas.

Ayla was among a group of healthcare professionals and students recognized statewide for their commitment to excellence in their chosen fields. Her selection reflects both her personal dedication and Clay County Medical Center’s ongoing investment in professional development and workforce growth.

“We are incredibly proud of Ayla and her dedication to continuous learning and leadership,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of Clay County Medical Center.

Healthworks, established in 1969 by the Kansas Hospital Association and renamed in 2020, strives to foster collaboration and innovation across the state’s healthcare system. Its scholarship program supports professionals pursuing advanced education and career development in fields such as clinical practice, nursing, healthcare administration, human resources, and education.

For more information about the Healthworks Scholarship Program, visit www.HealthworksKHA.org.

Photo: Ayla Johnson and CEO Austin Gillard.