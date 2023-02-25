Salina, KS

Hospice Volunteers Sought

Todd PittengerFebruary 25, 2023

Hospice of Dickinson County is looking for compassionate individuals who want to make a difference, and join the dedicated team of volunteers. New hospice volunteer training for those interested in becoming a volunteer has been scheduled. Anyone in Dickinson County is welcome to attend.

According to the organization, the class in Abilene will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3, at the Home Health and Hospice office, 1111 N. Brady. The training is for individuals who would like to help support hospice patients and their families, and will include how the program works and how volunteers are an important part of the hospice program.

There are many ways in which hospice volunteers can lend their time and unique talents. Whether helping support patients, caregivers, and families directly, or by assisting with administrative work, there is a special place for you on the hospice volunteer team. Volunteers do not provide any medical or hands-on care; they simply spend time with the patient and family.

To sign-up (not required, walk-ins welcome) or request more information, contact Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County Volunteer Coordinator Adrianne Unruh at (785) 263-6630, email at: [email protected]

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Hospice Volunteers Sought

