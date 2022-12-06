Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 28 °

Hospice Hosting Night of Remembrance

Aaron AndersDecember 6, 2022

After a two-year reprieve due to COVID-19, Hospice of Salina will be hosting their Annual A Night of Remembrance that is open to all community members who are grieving the loss of a loved one during this holiday season. A Night of Remembrance will be Tuesday, December 13, at Hospice of Salina, 730 Holly Lane, starting with fellowship and light refreshments 5:30 p.m. The remembrance ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

Community members can visit with the Hospice of Salina Chaplain Mary Bridges along with other Hospice of Salina staff members. The ceremony will be a time of reflection, remembrance and hope for those who are feeling the loss of a loved one. “During the ceremony we will use the words of Advent to focus our thoughts, as we light candles, on Love, Peace, Joy and Hope,” says Bridges. “Those attending will receive a Blue Snowflake as a remembrance keepsake.”

Special remembrance ornaments are also for sale at https://hospiceofsalina.org/hospice-happenings/. The remembrance ornaments are made from hand-blown glass with 22k gold and are personalized with a loved one’s name, date of birth and date of passing.

_ _ _

Photo:

Hospice of Salina Chaplain Mary Bridges, right, visits with Yvonne Davis about the hardship of losing a love one inside the Hospice of Salina Chapel on December, 5, 2022. Hospice of Salina is having A Night of Remembrance Ceremony for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one during this holiday season.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Hospice Hosting Night of Remembranc...

After a two-year reprieve due to COVID-19, Hospice of Salina will be hosting their Annual A Night of...

December 6, 2022 Comments

Creek Near Lyons Contaminated

Kansas News

December 6, 2022

Kansas Coaches Named Sectional Coac...

Sports News

December 6, 2022

Night Ranger Coming to Salina

Top News

December 6, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hospice Hosting Night of ...
December 6, 2022Comments
Creek Near Lyons Contamin...
December 6, 2022Comments
Downright Neighborly
December 6, 2022Comments
Salina Bank Falls Victim ...
December 6, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra