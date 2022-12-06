Hospice Hosting Night of Remembrance

After a two-year reprieve due to COVID-19, Hospice of Salina will be hosting their Annual A Night of Remembrance that is open to all community members who are grieving the loss of a loved one during this holiday season. A Night of Remembrance will be Tuesday, December 13, at Hospice of Salina, 730 Holly Lane, starting with fellowship and light refreshments 5:30 p.m. The remembrance ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

Community members can visit with the Hospice of Salina Chaplain Mary Bridges along with other Hospice of Salina staff members. The ceremony will be a time of reflection, remembrance and hope for those who are feeling the loss of a loved one. “During the ceremony we will use the words of Advent to focus our thoughts, as we light candles, on Love, Peace, Joy and Hope,” says Bridges. “Those attending will receive a Blue Snowflake as a remembrance keepsake.”

Special remembrance ornaments are also for sale at https://hospiceofsalina.org/hospice-happenings/. The remembrance ornaments are made from hand-blown glass with 22k gold and are personalized with a loved one’s name, date of birth and date of passing.

_ _ _

Photo:

Hospice of Salina Chaplain Mary Bridges, right, visits with Yvonne Davis about the hardship of losing a love one inside the Hospice of Salina Chapel on December, 5, 2022. Hospice of Salina is having A Night of Remembrance Ceremony for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one during this holiday season.