Horizons Grants Awarded

The Salina Arts & Humanities Foundation has approved Horizons Grants for local non-profit organizations and opens Enrichment Grant application for funding in 2024.

According to the organization, Horizons Grants support initiatives demonstrating a commitment to artistic excellence and community involvement by engaging audience members as active participants. Applicants also are encouraged to develop strategic partnerships to strengthen the reach of their local activities.

Organizational Project grants funded for 2024 include:

Salina Art Center, $6,000 for “An Authentic Lens: Phase 2 SAC Guest Curator Project. ” Salina Art Center received funding to implement phase 2 of its guest curator framework, building a 4-year exhibition schedule relevant to our community and incorporating a collaborative mindset to expand meaningful experiences with viewing contemporary art. This grant funds the creation of a CaFE portal for a broader reach for artist and curator calls. Three calls will support exhibitions related to identity in figurative representation, plains indigenous culture, and agriculture.

Salina Public Library, $6,000 for “Salina Reads 2024.” The Salina Public Library received funding to support new programming for the Salina Reads 2024 community reading program. During February 2024, the program will center on a discussion of the book “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. Horizons funds will directly support a performance by a visiting educational entertainer, UPGuys, the theater rental for the performance at Theater Salina, and a local musician to perform at the kick-off event.

Salina Symphony, $6,000 for “Cabaret Reimagined.” The Symphony received funding to present a multi-disciplinary concert titled “Cabaret Reimagined” in November 2024. The playfully provocative program will incorporate multiple art forms, including symphonic music, opera, dance, and visual projections. Featured pieces will include Kurt Weill’s “The Seven Deadly Sins” as well as contemporary jazz composer and musician Kyle Saulnier’s “Sun Upon a Hill.” In addition to the November 10 Symphony Concert, Saulnier will clinic with several local/area high school and college jazz bands.

Enrichment Grants available for application – February 1 through November 15:

The Salina Arts & Humanities Foundation approved funding for Enrichment Grants for artists and organizations in Saline County Kansas in 2024. Salina Arts & Humanities staff reviews Enrichment Grant applications on a rolling basis from February 1 through November 15 each year. For 2024, artist applicants may apply for up to $1,000 to support the presentation of work, study, training, artistic promotion, purchase of equipment, or travel. Non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for up to $500. Enrichment Grant guidelines and applications are available online, https://www.salinaarts.com/horizons-grants-program/.

The agency will again accept Organizational Project and Developing Artists Grant applications in November 2024. All grant guidelines and applications are available at salinaarts.org.

Horizons Grants are made possible by private contributions from more than 50 individuals, foundations, and businesses in partnership with the Salina Arts & Humanities Foundation. The Foundation has provided more than one million dollars in support of more than 550 Horizons Grants since 1986. Salina Arts & Humanities staff provide grant oversight and administration for Saline County artists and organizations.