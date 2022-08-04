Horizons Grants Applications Accepted

The application process is open for projects funded in 2023, in two categories of the Salina Arts and Humanities Horizons Grants Program.

According to the organization, the Lana Jordan Developing Artist Grants and the Organizational Project Grants are now open for application, both with a deadline of November 1, 2022. These grants support artistic growth through Saline County’s cultural and nonprofit organizations and practicing artists.

Thanks to generous donors, Horizons grants facilitate Saline County artists and organizations to develop the artistic, cultural, historical, and aesthetic resources of the community.

The Lana Jordan Developing Artist Grants (up to $3,000, requiring a 1:2 match) are available to any visual, performing, literary, and interdisciplinary artist who has demonstrated seriousness to an art form. Artists living in Saline County for at least one year and who are 18 years or older are eligible to apply.

The purpose of the Lana Jordan Developing Artist Grant is to:

foster the creation of new work

promote artistic growth

strengthen the ability of artists to build partnerships

implement a public component to engage the community

Organizational Project Grants (up to $6,000, requiring a 1:1 match) provide support for projects that place the arts at the heart of community development to build community through the arts.

The grant application deadline is November 1, 2022, in either category, for projects that will occur during the 2023 grant cycle (February 1 – November 30, 2023.) All new applicants for the Developing Artist or Organizational Project grants must schedule a meeting with SAH staff no later than September 20, 2022. All returning applicants must notify SAH staff by October 4, 2022, of their intent to apply.

Additionally, Horizons Enrichment Grants (up to $1,000) are available on an ongoing basis, with applications submitted four to six weeks before the beginning of the proposed project. Enrichment Grants are available until November 15, 2022, for projects that take place in 2022.

A Grant Writing Workshop led by Sarah Bishop of Coneflower Consulting will guide prospective grant writers through an introductory grant writing process. Grant writers of all interests and disciplines are welcome to join the workshop held on August 23, 6 pm – 8 pm at Salina Arts & Humanities, 211 W Iron. Attendees can register online, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grant-writing-workshop-with-sarah-bishop-tickets-394705854837, or reach out at [email protected] or 785-309-5770 for more information.

Sarah Bishop is the founder and CEO of Coneflower Consulting, a non-profit consulting firm empowering mission-driven organizations with strategies for creative growth. Prior to founding Coneflower Consulting, Sarah served as Associate Director of the Hall Center for the Humanities and Co-Director of the Institute for Digital Research in the Humanities, both at the University of Kansas. Sarah has also worked as the Chief Communications and Development Officer for the Lawrence Arts Center, where she oversaw marketing, fundraising, and grant writing, and was the Director of the Free State Festival, a seven-day, city-wide celebration of film, music, art, and ideas. Sarah has her B.A. in English literature from Northwestern University and her Ph.D. in 20th Century American Literature and Film from the University of Virginia. She is President of the Paper Plains Literary Festival board, Vice President of the Lawrence Preservation Alliance, and a board member of City PlayCorps, Inc.

Visit http://salinaarts.com/horizons-grants.cfm for grant guidelines and applications. Staff is available to assist applicants in formulating a successful grant proposal. If you or your organization has an interest in applying, please call Anna Pauscher Morawitz at 785-309-5770 or email [email protected] to schedule an appointment to discuss a proposal.