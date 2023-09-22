Hoops Schedule Finalized with AAC Dates

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State men’s basketball has completed its 2023-24 schedule with the addition of 18 conference games, announced by the American Athletic Conference Friday morning.

League play kicks off Jan. 4 against new member North Texas in Charles Koch Arena. The month of January will see Wichita State in Charles Koch Arena three more times: Memphis (Jan. 14), East Carolina (Jan. 24) and SMU (Jan. 28).

Wichita State’s first road test sends the Shockers to Philadelphia to face Temple on Jan. 7. Road matchups at Florida Atlantic (Jan. 18), South Florida (Jan. 21) and Tulsa (Jan. 31) round out the month of January.

February begins with a visit to Memphis on Feb. 3 and then back-to-back home games against UTSA (Feb. 7) and Florida Atlantic on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11). A North Carolina road swing will see the Shockers at East Carolina on Feb. 15 and Charlotte on Feb. 18. Wichita State is back in the Roundhouse on Feb. 21 and Feb. 25 vs. Tulsa and Temple, before finishing the month at UAB on Feb. 28.

Senior Day is on March 2 vs. Rice and the regular season finale is March 8 at Tulane.

Times and TV information will be announced in the near future.

Fort Worth, Texas is once again the site of the American Athletic Conference Championship, scheduled for March 13-17 at Dickies Arena.

Season tickets are available now by calling 316-978-FANS (3267) or in-person at the Shocker Ticket Office, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2023-24 Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 4 — NORTH TEXAS

Sunday, Jan. 7 — at Temple

Sunday, Jan. 14 — MEMPHIS

Thursday, Jan. 18 — at Florida Atlantic

Sunday, Jan. 21 — at South Florida

Wednesday, Jan. 24 — EAST CAROLINA

Sunday, Jan. 28 — SMU

Wednesday, Jan. 31 — at Tulsa

Saturday, Feb. 3 — at Memphis

Wednesday, Feb. 7 — UTSA

Sunday, Feb. 11 — FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Thursday, Feb. 15 — at East Carolina

Sunday, Feb. 18 — at Charlotte

Wednesday, Feb. 21 — TULSA

Sunday, Feb. 25 — TEMPLE

Wednesday, Feb. 28 — at UAB

Saturday, March 2 — RICE

Friday, March 8 — at Tulane

Games in BOLD at Charles Koch Arena