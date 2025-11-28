Honoring Tyler by Trying to Save Lives

Family and friends gathered this week to honor a loved one who lost his life to opioid addiction, by making a donation in his name which could potentially save another life. The first donation from the Tyler J. Ritter Legacy Fund was made to Salina’s Central Kansas Foundation treatment facility to establish a scholarship for someone who otherwise would not be able to afford it.

Tyler Ritter was a 2016 Salina Sacred Heart High School graduate. He passed away in 2022 while battling opioid addiction.

Tyler’s father Mark Ritter tells KSAL News his son loved basketball. After he broke both wrists, he became addicted to opioid painkillers. Tyler seemed to be winning the addiction battle, and was planning to move back to Salina to attend Kansas Wesleyan University and walk onto the basketball team. Unfortunately he suddenly and unexpectedly passed away after unknowingly ingesting Fentanyl.

Mark says he tells Tyler’s story in the hopes that it can make a difference in someone’s life who may be going through something similar. He made a promise on the day of Tyler’s funeral to help save another life.

With the help of retired Salina businessman Tom Wilbur, Ritter established the Tyler J. Ritter Legacy Fund via the Salina Community Foundation. Wilbur spoke during the check presentation, saying this is something he is passionate about because he nearly lost a loved one to addiction.

Donations to the fund can be made by contacting the community foundation.

The donation to CKF this week was the first from the fund. Ritter plans to make similar donations in the future.

Tyler’s alma mater earlier this fall also honored him. Equipment in the new fitness facility at Sacred Heart High School will be dedicated in the memory of Tyler Ritter.