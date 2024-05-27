Honoring Those who Served in Salina

On a beautiful Monday Memorial Day morning, a large crowd gathered to honor and remember all who have served in the military.

Salina hosted three different events across town. Memorial Day started at 10:00 am at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, followed by a second event in Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

To cap off Memorial Day, a ceremony was held at the Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park.

Salina’s very own Col. Julia Bell spoke the public at Sunset Park. Col. Bell told KSAL News how much Memorial Day means to her. “It means alot to remember those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we have.”

Col. Bell says she and her family have received a loving welcome and support from her hometown. Bell served in the Army as a logistician.

Many people stayed after to take pictures and thank Col. Bell and others for their service.

The Saline County War Memorial culminated with 21 a gun salute for those who have fallen, and Taps.