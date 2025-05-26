Honoring Those Who Gave All

Rain did not dampen the Memorial Day spirit in Salina. Residents gathered Monday morning to pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.

The annual Memorial Day Service, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post at 1108 W. Crawford, was held indoors due to inclement weather.

The ceremony typically includes a motorcycle procession and visits to local cemeteries, culminating at the Sunset Park War Memorial. However, weather conditions prompted organizers to adapt the program while preserving its solemn purpose.

Attendees packed into the VFW hall to reflect, remember, and honor the sacrifices of fallen service members.

The event served as a reminder of the true meaning of Memorial Day: a time to honor those who paid the ultimate price for the country’s freedom.