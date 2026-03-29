Honoring Their Sacrifice

A devoted group gathered on Saturday afternoon, at the Saline County War Memorial, to honor and remember those with a local connection who were lost in the Vietnam War.

The gathering in Sunset Park came a day ahead of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is observed annually on March 29th. The park was beautifully decorated with a row of American flags leading up to the Memorial. American flags and flags of each branch of the military surrounded it.

The laying of a wreath began the ceremony. Jim Deister, president of the Salina Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, read the names of the 15 soldiers with Saline County connections who were killed in action in Vietnam. As each name was read, a single rose was presented.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day honors the 9 million U.S. armed forces personnel who served on active duty between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location. March 29th was chosen because on this day in 1973, the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam and the last prisoners of war were released.

The purpose is to honor all who served, especially the over 58,000 veterans whose names are on the Vietnam Veterans Memoria in Washington, D.C..

Established by the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, National Vietnam War Veterans Day focuses on thanking and welcoming home Vietnam veterans who were often unrecognized upon coming home.

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