Honor Flight Event Planned in Salina

An upcoming event in Salina will raise funding and awareness for a program which sends veterans to Washington DC to visit memorials in their honor. A Kansas Honor Flight Supper is planned for Friday, October 29th.

The Kansas Honor Flight organization’s mission is to transport veterans to our nation’s capitol to visit the memorials at no cost to them. World War II veterans have priority, with Korea and Vietnam vets following in that order.

Organizers tell KSAL News representatives from the honor flight program will be at the dinner in Salina to sign up veterans for the actual flights.

The Kansas Honor Flight Supper will be held at the Salina VFW at 1108 W Crawford. Cost is $10.00 a plate for a meal prepared by the local Sons of American Legion group. The meal includes a baked pork chop diner with all the fixings.

Payment is by cash or checks only. Call 785-577-4870 or 785-826-7653 to get tickets or for more information.