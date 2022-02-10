Salina, KS

Homicide Suspect Arrested in Salina

KSAL StaffFebruary 10, 2022

The Salina Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page on Thursday morning:

Last night, our dispatch center received a “Be on the Look Out” (BOLO) from Douglas County, CO regarding a homicide suspect, Casey Devol.
Devol was wanted for murdering two individuals in Douglas County, Colorado. He was reportedly armed with multiple guns.
Cell phone information indicated that the suspect was in our city, near I-70. Officers responded to the area to search for the suspect.
At 7:40 PM, a SPD officer located Devol near his vehicle parked behind the Super 8 Motel, 120 E. Diamond Drive. SPD officers and KHP troopers took Devol into custody without incident.
Case Agents from Colorado responded to Salina and conducted interviews.

