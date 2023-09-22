Homeowner Detains Burglar

A man stealing items from a camper behind a home was arrested after the homeowner confronted him and held him until police arrived.

Police say 29-year old Christopher Gochanour knocked on a door in the 800 block of S. 10th Street, Not recognizing who was at the door, the homeowner did not answer.

Thinking no one was home, Gochanour went to a camper that was behind the home and starting taken items from inside it and piling them outside.

The homeowner called police, and then confronted Gochanour and had him stay until officers arrived.

Police determined he was intending to steal the items he had set outside. They executed a search warrant at his home where they recovered more stolen property.

Gochanour was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Burglary

Poss of Methamphetamine

Poss drug paraphernalia

The drug charges stem from a meth pipe which was found in Gochanour’s home, and drug paraphernalia found in his home.