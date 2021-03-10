Homemade Trailer Stolen From Crestwood

A Salina business has a homemade trailer stolen from its property.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a homemade trailer belonging to Crestwood, Inc. is stolen from their headquarters at 601 E. Water Well Rd.

The trailer is 7 feet by 16 feet, was built in 1998, has a 16 foot wood deck and two metal ramps on the back. The trailer is black in color, but has no other distinguishable marks or a tag.

The theft is believed to have occurred between March 4 and March 6. Saline County Sheriff’s deputies are working with the business to obtain surveillance footage.

The stolen trailer is valued at $2,000.