A panel discussion on the topic of homelessness is planned in Salina this week.

According to the City of Salina, city commissioners will be hosting a panel discussion and open public forum regarding homelessness this coming Wednesday, December 14th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Salina Grace Community Resource Center, 142 S. 7th Street.

The public is encouraged to attend. There will be an opportunity for public comment as part of the meeting agenda.

