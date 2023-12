A homeless man got his wish after he told police officers he wanted to go to jail,

Police say on Sunday evening after officers responded to the Starbucks Coffee shop on S. Santa Fe. Forty-year-old Abraham Tinsley pointed to the rock he used to break the 6-foot by 5-foot window around 5:30pm.

The damage is estimated at $7,200.

Tinsley could face charges that include criminal damage to property.