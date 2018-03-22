Salina, KS

Homeless Man Injured in Alleged Altercation

KSAL StaffMarch 22, 2018

A homeless man was treated and released from the hospital after he was allegedly involved in an altercation in which the victim claims he was assaulted by a weapon.

According to Police Capt. Mike Sweeney, police were called to the Kwik Shop at 1727 W. Crawford in Salina shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21. Authorities then made contact with 30-year-old Paul Tech, who is homeless.

Sweeney says that Tech claims that he was in an altercation but couldn’t determine the location of the fight or many other details. Tech had a laceration on his right thumb, as well as scratches and marks on his neck.

Tech claimed he was assaulted with a weapon but was mostly uncooperative with investigators.

Tech was sent to Salina Regional Health Center but was later treated and released.

