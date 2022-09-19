Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 101 ° | Lo: 75 °

Homecoming Matchup Against Iowa State Set for 2:30 p.m.

KU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 19, 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ October 1 homecoming matchup against Iowa State will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will air on either ESPN 2 or ESPNU.

The matchup between the Jayhawks and Cyclones will be the 102nd meeting between the two teams, where Kansas holds a 50-45-6 advantage. Iowa State won the last matchup against Kansas on October 2, 2021, 59-7 in Ames, Iowa. Kansas holds a 28-19-3 advantage in games played in Lawrence.

The 2:30 p.m. kickoff will be Kansas’ first at that time this season and their second afternoon kickoff. Kansas defeated Houston in their first afternoon game this season, 48-30 on the road. The Jayhawks are 1-0 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this season, with a season opening 56-10 win against Tennessee Tech.

Kansas is 1-0 in conference play this season after defeating West Virginia, 55-42 in overtime on September 10.

The 3-0 Kansas Jayhawks will return home on Saturday, September 24 to host the 3-0 Duke Blue Devils at 11 a.m. CT, before the matchup against Iowa State.

Fans looking to attend the Kansas vs. Duke game on Saturday, September 24 can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. In addition, mini packs and season tickets are available with season tickets starting as low as $185. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Homecoming Matchup Against Iowa Sta...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ October 1 homecoming matchup against Iowa State will kick off at 2:30 ...

September 19, 2022 Comments

Safe Stolen from Restaurant

Kansas News

September 19, 2022

Storm Prompts Several Calls to Sher...

Kansas News

September 19, 2022

Morning Kickoff Set for K-State’s...

Sports News

September 19, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Safe Stolen from Restaura...
September 19, 2022Comments
Storm Prompts Several Cal...
September 19, 2022Comments
Tire Collection Event Pla...
September 18, 2022Comments
Make A Difference Grants ...
September 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra