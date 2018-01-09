Homecoming For New Library Director

New Salina Public Library Director Lindsey Miller-Escarfuller has been on the job a month and is settling back into Kansas life. She was born and raised in Salina until her family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico when she was 15 years old.

Miller-Escarfuller brings back to Salina 25 years of library experience from around the United States. She says, “I am thrilled to be the new director of the Salina Public Library. It is an honor to be in this position to steer the library in the best direction for the community.”

Miller-Escarfuller holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of New Mexico and a Master of Science in Library and Information Science from the Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. Her 25 years of library work experience includes positions where she was responsible for connecting people with information at the National Geographic Society, the United States Agency for International Development, the United States Department of Energy, Tulane University and the City of Albuquerque.

Miller-Escarfuller has embraced being home again in Salina commenting, “Salina has always held a special place in my heart. I owe my strong work ethic, commitment to community and passion for learning to my Midwestern upbringing. I look forward to working with the Library Board, library staff and community partners to make the Salina Public Library a beacon for learning, engagement and connection.”

Now more than 100 years old, Salina Public Library enriches lives by providing accessible information, learning resources and services to meet the evolving needs of a dynamic and diverse community. The Salina Public Library’s mission is to connect people to information, learning and culture.

Miller-Escarfuller takes over leadership of the library after long-time director Joe McKenzie retired at the end of the year after over 40 years on the job.