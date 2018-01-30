Salina, KS

Home Security System, TV’s Stolen

KSAL StaffJanuary 30, 2018

A Salina woman returns home to discover numerous high end items stolen from her house.

Police say sometime between 2pm on January 25 and noon January 29, someone entered her home in the 600 block of Johnstown and stole an antique table valued at $800 plus a number watches and pieces of jewelry.

Two Samsung flat screen televisions were also taken as well as a Kodak printer and an $800 security system.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry and have no suspects.

Total loss is listed at $2,550.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

