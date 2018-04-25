Home Invasion Suspect Captured

A Salina man is behind bars after he burglarized an east Salina apartment with children inside.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities responded to a report of a home invasion at an apartment complex at 2130 E. Crawford on Sunday, April 22.

According to the female victim, an unknown man entered her apartment and stole a couple of pairs of shoes, $100 in cash, keys and her car which was parked in the complex parking lot. The vehicle stolen is a 2002 Mercedes Benz.

During the invasion, her children, ages 10 and eight, were at home and witnessed the burglary. The total loss is listed at $10,200.

Later, the victim received a text message from an unknown person saying that 23-year-old Brook Gray, Salina, was the man who stole her property.

According to Forrester, Police were then sent to Target in Salina at 2939 Market Place on Tuesday morning in reference about a Mercedes Benz vehicle that had be parked in their parking lot for two days. The vehicle happened to belong to the victim and was undamaged.

Officers then reviewed Target’s surveillance video and saw Gray exiting the stolen vehicle and went in to Target. Gray then stole a jacket, valued at $17, from the store.

Police were able to locate Gray at his house on State St. on Tuesday and arrested him on the charges of aggravated burglary, felony theft and theft.