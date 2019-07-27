Home Free to Perform Salina Christmas Concert

A Christmas concert has been scheduled in Salina.

According to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Home Free will perform a Christmas show on December 18th.

Home Free’s Dive Bar Christmas Tour will be an evening of mixed upbeat Nashville-dipped pop hits, country and western standards, and Christmas classics with incredible harmony and quick-witted humor.

Dive Bar Saints is the title track of Home Free’s upcoming album release. The band’s rich, Southern harmonies from their four vocalists Tim Foust, Rob Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Chance, and beatboxer Adam Rupp will delight every member of the audience.

Home Free’s extensive catalog spotlights five Top 5 albums, including their breakout debut CRAZY LIFE (2014), which hit #1 on iTunes Country chart and #4 overall following their victory on NBC’s The Sing-Off. To date, they’ve sold more than 350,000 albums worldwide, including 100-million career audio streams, and 291-million views on YouTube.

As part of the event, a pre-show Holiday Buffet dinner will be available. The menu includes roasted pork loin, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, assorted desserts and a cash bar.

Tickets for the Home Free Dive Bar Christmas Tour go on sale Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 am at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, by phone at 888-826-SHOW or online at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com.

Ticket prices are $59, $49, $39 and $29. The Holiday Buffet may be added to any ticket for $22.95; quantities are limited. Groups of 10 or more qualify for discounts.