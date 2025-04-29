Holocaust Remembrance Week at KWU

Holocaust Remembrance Week at Kansas Wesleyan University will focus on the Jewish experience in Hungary.

KWU Professor of History Dr. Mike Russell joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back at the closing days of World War II and how collaborators like the Arrow Cross Party in Hungary helped fuel the carnage.

The three day event will conclude Thursday evening at 7pm with Holocaust survivor, Dr. Judy Jacobs delivering her story in Sams Chapel via Zoom feed.

Dr. Jacobs survived the Budapest Jewish ghetto and the Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp in Nazi Germany.

Coming up tonight, Dr. Russell will present “The Holocaust in Hungary, 1944-1945 in Pioneer Hall on Tuesday, April 29 at 7pm in Room 325.

Wednesday, April 30 at 7pm in Room 325 at Pioneer Hall, the documentary film, “Surviving the Holocaust” will feature the story of Irene Fogel-Weiss and her efforts to tell her journey to the current generation of students.

Thursday, May 1 at 7pm Dr. Judy Jacobs will deliver her story in Sams Chapel via Zoom feed followed by a question and answer session.

All events are free to attend and open to the public.

Tourists snap pictures of the sculpture “Shoes on the Danube” in Budapest.

Photo via: Midwest Center for Holocaust Education