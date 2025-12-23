Holidays Alter Public Transportation

Salina area public transportation will have reduced hours for the Christmas and New Year holidays this year.

According to OCCK Transportation, they will have closures and reduced hours for the Christmas and New Year holidays this year.

Thursday, December 25th, all transportation services will be closed. The Friday, December 26th schedule is as follows:

CityGo, 6a-6p, no peaks

Regional Paratransit – reduced trips

GoAbilene – reduced trips

GoConcordia – reduced trips

81 Connection – regular hours

KanConnect – regular hours

OCCK OnDemand – regular hours

Regular hours will resume on Saturday, December 27th.

All services will also be closed on Thursday, January 1st, 2026, for New Year’s Day.

Regular hours will resume on Thursday, January 2nd.